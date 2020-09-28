Sushant Death Probe: Dr. Swamy Reacts To CBI Statement, Says 'need To Arrest Suspects'

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Monday took to his Twitter handle to react on the Central Bureau of Investigation's formal statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The CBI has not reached any conclusion in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and all aspects are under investigation, the agency said on Monday.

While Swamy acknowledged CBI's 'media release', he highlighted that the premier investigating agency needs to do 'more than just a media release'. He demands that CBI files an FIR with murder charges and arrest the suspects on the basis of glaring pieces of evidence till now.

CBI has issued a Media Release which brings some transparency about what is going on. But CBI needs to do more than a Media Release about all possibilities. That is, need a FIR [or add to the Court transferred Patna FIR] with murder [IPC 302] as the crime, & arrest suspects. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 28, 2020

"The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting professional investigation related to death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date," a CBI spokesperson said in statement. Rajput, 34, who made his silver screen debut in the critically acclaimed 'Kai Po Che' seven years ago, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 this year.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the Sushant Singh Rajput probe, the deceased actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh, on Friday, said that the family was unhappy with the way the case was proceeding - referring to the 'Bollywood drug nexus' which has been at the forefront for weeks. He added that the CBI - which the prime investigation agency in the actor's death, has not held a press conference to share the progress in the case. The CBI stepped into the probe after the Supreme Court transferred the case from the Bihar police to the central agency.

CBI's probe in actor's death

Five CBI teams are currently in the city probing into the case and have questioned several witnesses like Sushant's building guard, cook, flatmate Siddarth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and Rhea Chakraborty. It is also set to meet AIIMS forensic panel which has probed the autopsy report filed by the Mumbai police of the deceased actor. Last week, AIIMS Forensic department chief - Professor Dr Sudhir Gupta had not ruled out the possibility of murder, stating, "the Medical Board's opinion will be given to the CBI next week". This AIIMS-CBI meeting is yet to happen, as revealed by Vikas Singh.

