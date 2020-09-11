Sushant’s Brother-in-law Backs Ankita Lokhande, Says 'don’t Take PR Jibes Seriously'

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti took to his Twitter handle to support Ankita Lokhande in her fight against Shibani Dandekar where she accused Ankita of seeking 'two-seconds of fame'. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh's husband Vishal Kirti urged Lokhande to not take the 'jibes seriously'.

Kirti further highlighted that Lokhande's support to the family 'means a lot' and praised her bravery for standing up to Shibani's accusations. Kirti wrote, "Dear @anky1912. Please don’t take the jibes made by paid PR seriously. Your support means a lot to the family. This is an organized effort to attack people who want #Justice4SSR.As you have correctly pointed out,all we want is to know the truth. More power to you for your bravery"

Dear @anky1912. Please don’t take the jibes made by paid PR seriously. Your support means a lot to the family. This is an organized effort to attack people who want #Justice4SSR.As you have correctly pointed out,all we want is to know the truth. More power to you for your bravery https://t.co/OXhGwyyQVW — vishal kirti (@vikirti) September 10, 2020

Shibani Dandekar hit out at Ankita Lokhande over ‘capitalising’ on Rhea Chakraborty being ‘targetted’ in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. After the former had taken a dig at ‘princesses’ and highlighting their posts about ‘fate’ and ‘karma’, allegedly a reference to the latter, Ankita had put out a strong message for her ‘haters’. Shibani wrote that Ankita was the ‘driving force’ and that she should be ‘called out’ for it.

