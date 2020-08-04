'Sushant's Family Deserves To Know The Truth': Anupam Kher Breaks Silence In A 2-min Video

The entire country is talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death that has been declared as 'Suicide' by the Mumbai police. With new revelations coming in with every passing day, actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday, took to his Twitter handle to break his silence on the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput death case. In a 2 minute 20-second video, Kher asserts that the mystery behind Sushant's death should 'reach a logical conclusion'.

Kher said, "Sushant Singh Rajput's death case started on 14th June and has been going till now. Not talking about this would be wrong. A lot of people aren't talking, I also didn't know what to say... But from whatever I can see now, I want this to reach a logical end. He's someone's son, someone's brother... We have all appreciated him, his performances. His death should have a logical conclusion, that is important. Who is to be blamed? Who is not? That has to be revealed. There are 50, 000 theories, one can agree to it or not, but there has to be justice in the end. To bury head in the sand is a sign of cowardice. And it is not good to be a coward."

Sushant’s family & fans deserve to know the truth. So much has been said, there are so many conspiracy theories, but it is not about who stands on which side anymore, it is about ensuring, that this case reaches a logical conclusion. We must know the truth.🙏#JusticeforSushant pic.twitter.com/leL6ItKFuu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2020

Bihar CM recommends CBI probe

In a massive development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar on Tuesday gave his nod for a CBI probe after his family formally requested the same. Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday morning, the Bihar CM said that he has asked the Bihar DGP to initiate recommendations for a CBI probe.

Sushant's family sure Mumbai Police wants to bury his case; responds to Nitish's CBI nod

Nitish Kumar said to Republic TV, "We have already said they have lodged FIR. Its duty of Bihar police to investigate on that basis. If they wish to transfer to CBI, it will be done immediately. I have spoken to the DGP. From here recommendation is being given for a CBI probe. We have Sushant's family's consent. It will be done today itself. Proceedings will be started."

BJP leader Ajay Aggarwal files plea in Supreme Court demanding CBI probe in Sushant's case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.