BJP Leader Ajay Aggarwal Files Plea In Supreme Court Demanding CBI Probe In Sushant's Case

Senior advocate and BJP leader Ajay Aggarwal on Tuesday filed a plea in Supreme Court asking for the CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Ajay Aggarwal wrote that in the interest of justice equity and good conscience, CBI must take up the investigation and look into the events that led to his untimely death.

Meanwhile, in massive development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar has given his nod fir a CBI probe after his family formally requested the same. Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday morning, the Bihar CM said that he has asked the Bihar DGP to initiate recommendations for a CBI probe.

Nitish Kumar said to Republic TV, "We have already said they have lodged FIR. Its duty of Bihar police to investigate on that basis. If they wish to transfer to CBI, it will be done immediately. I have spoken to the DGP. From here recommendation is being given for a CBI probe. We have Sushant's family's consent. It will be done today itself. Proceedings will be started."

स्व० सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पिता श्री के०के० सिंह द्वारा पटना में स्व० सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत से संबंधित दर्ज कराए गए मामले की सी०बी०आई० से जांच कराने हेतु राज्य सरकार ने अनुशंसा भेज दी है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 4, 2020

Developments so far

Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the investigation done by Mumbai Police and demanded justice for her brother. Sushant's father KK Singh has filed a complaint in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others. Currently, a team of 4 members of Bihar Police is investigating the case alongside Mumbai Police but are not getting support from Mumbai Police. Suspiciously, amid everything else, the case folder of Disha Salian - Sushant's ex-manager who died by alleged suicide days before his own death - was 'inadvertently deleted' by the Mumbai Police in the presence of the team from Bihar.

On the other hand, the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court after Sushant's father's FIR against her. The Bihar Government then filed a caveat plea before the apex challenging Rhea's petition seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai. The hearing of the case is on August 5.

