Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Friend Smita Reveals Details Of Her Conversation With Rhea

Sushant's family friend Smita Parikh in an exclusive interaction with Republicworld revealed the details of her call with Rhea Chakraborty on July 7. Smita claimed that Rhea considered it a 'suicide case' and didn't think the CBI investigation was needed when she spoke to her on July 7.

"Rhea told me, 'How can Sushant do this? Mujhe kyu nai le gaya apne saath (Why didn't he take me with him?). He had promised me that he will never commit suicide. Sushant was terrified of suicide, he used to say that it is an act executed by courageous people and he doesn't have the courage to do so'," Smita claimed.

On July 16, when Rhea demanded CBI investigation herself and posted a long post addressing the Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, Smita claimed that she sent Rhea a message telling her how glad she was that she asked for the CBI probe. "I wrote to her that I am glad that you finally asked for a CBI investigation and she called back immediately. Rhea told me that she can't digest what is going on. Rhea said, "I believe it is abetment to suicide. I know a lot of people have pushed him in taking this drastic step." Rhea took names of Rajeev Masand and she sent me screenshots of those blind items that came in an entertainment portal on May 31.

"I will not forgive them and reveal the names. Sushant was scared of Rohini Iyer. She was threatening him and was the person behind those blind articles," Smita claimed as she spoke to Rhea on July 16. According to Smita Parikh, Rhea did complain about Rohini Iyer, the publicist, to the Mumbai Police and has claimed in her statement that 'Iyer was mentally harassing Sushant.'

According to Parikh, Rhea's attack on Iyer could be true because she did not wish Sushant on his birthday (January 21) but was quick to call him her 'best friend' after his unfortunate demise. Smita also claims that Iyer did not support #CBIForSushant campaign or shared anything on her social media demanding justice for Sushant.

