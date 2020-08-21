CBI Probes Sushant Case LIVE Updates: Team To Visit Cooper; Mumbai Cops At SSR's Residence

After a global movement seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Supreme Court finally cleared the decks in the mysterious case on Wednesday. The news was cheered across the world, by Sushant’s fans, family and numerous celebrities. After two months of controversies surrounding the Mumbai Police, with even Bihar Police facing hurdles on arrival to probe the case, the CBI team arrived in Mumbai on Thursday and started their investigation on Friday swung into action straightaway. Right from gathering of evidences from Mumbai Police to taking SSR’s cook along for questioning, the team’s activities was closely tracked by the media and netizens. Here are all the LIVE UPDATES.

The CBI team arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening. They started their probe on Friday. The force was provided three Innovas. They left their accommodation at the DRDO on Friday morning.