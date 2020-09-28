Sushant's Family Says, 'we Are Still In A State Of Denial'; Shares A Throwback Video

Sushant Singh Rajput's family took to their official Twitter handle called 'United for #SushantSinghRajput' and shared a throwback video of the actor playing guitar. They captioned the video: "We are still in a state of denial. Can’t believe that #SSR, light of our life, is gone!" [sic]

On Sunday, they shared another throwback video of Sushant performing stunts. Rajput, 34, who made his silver screen debut in the critically acclaimed Kai Po Che seven years ago, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 this year.

We are still in a state of denial. Can’t believe that #SSR, light of our life, is gone! pic.twitter.com/liHpZOHC29 — United for #SushantSinghRajput (@sushantf3) September 28, 2020

Meanwhile, the CBI has not reached to any conclusion in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and all aspects are under investigation, the agency said on Monday. "The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting professional investigation related to death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date," a CBI spokesperson said in statement.

The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father K K Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Last week Singh's lawyer Vikas Singh had expressed "helplessness" over the slow pace of the CBI probe into Rajput's death.

"The pace of the CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death has suddenly slowed down and all attention is being diverted to drugs-related issues with the NCB conducting "fashion parade" of Bollywood stars", the late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh had alleged on Friday. "Today, we are helpless as we don't know which direction the case is going in. Normally, a press briefing is done by CBI. But in this case, till today, CBI has not done a press briefing on what they have found out. This is a very serious issue," Singh had alleged at a press conference.

(with PTI inputs)

