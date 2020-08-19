Sushant's Family Issues First Statement After SC Verdict Allowing CBI Probe Into Death

Hours after Supreme Court's verdict giving a go-ahead for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, in a heartfelt emotional statement, the late actor's family thanked millions of fans, media, well-wishers, family, and friends for supporting their fight in getting justice. "Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice. Today's development reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy," the statement read.

We, Sushant's family, thank our friends, well-wishers, media, and millions of fans worldwide for their love for Sushant and support for us. We are particulary thankful to Shri Nitish Kumar, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Bihar for setting the wheel of justice in motion. Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice. We believe that public trust in institutions is important. Today's development has reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy. We love our country more than ever.

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. It is to be noted that the Bihar government has already given its nod to the CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed. The Supreme Court has also directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation. The orders were dictated by Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

