Ankita Lokhande Reacts As SC Allows CBI Probe For Sushant, Says, 'On Our Way To Justice'

Hours after Supreme Court's verdict giving a go-ahead for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Ankita Lokhande exuded confidence in justice for the late actor. Earlier in the day, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has the verdict and said it is the 'First step towards the truth'. She also said that the family has full faith in CBI as it takes over the investigation of her late brother Sushant.

Responding to her tweet, Ankit said, "On our way for justice."

'Full faith in CBI'

The late actor's family has been patiently waiting for the verdict in order to get justice for Sushant who was found dead in his Bandra Apartment on June 14. On Tuesday Shweta had also appealed to the top court to pronounce the verdict at the earliest.

Taking to Twitter Shweta wrote "Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver".

SC's verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. It is to be noted that Bihar government has already given its nod to CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed. The Supreme Court has also directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation. The orders were dictated by Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

