Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Shares Late Actor's 'vision Papers' And 'dreams'

Sushant Singh Rajput's family on Monday took to the Twitter handle 'United for Justice' to share some dreams written by the late actor. The list included 'Dance with Madhuri Dixit', 'click a selfie with Robert Downey Jr in Ironman outfit', and many more.

The family wrote, "The hands writing these vision papers and eyes seeing these dreams no more!" [sic]

Fulfill the wishes of 100 mothers

Make a music video on cymatics in a Mexican cenote and near the Egyptian Sphinx

Attend a concert of Abida Parveen

Stargaze at Roswell and watch ancient alien theory

Build the biggest library of India

Space training at NASA

Click a selfie with Robert Downey Jr in Ironman outfit

Spend one full day and night in my hostel room in Delhi College of Engineering

Look at the northern lights and paint

Create a unique SuperHero

Burning Man

Write and direct a short story

Dance with Madhuri Dixit

Spend 3 days with an ancient tribe in a jungle

Find my friend Varun and party hard in Vegas

Sing and play guitar in front of at least 10K people

Dive to the real Dwarka and investigate underwater

Discuss time and films with Christopher Nolan

Own a part of the moon

Fishing and reading 'The Old Man and the Sea' while I'm still young

Join forces with one of the finest and biggest education programs

Discuss national policies with PM of India

Get a flying license

Send 100 kids to NASA's workshop

Participate in the Iron Man Marathon/Triathlon

Perform the double-slit experiment

Play football with Ronaldo

Spend a night alone in a graveyard

Own a Lamborgini

Write a book

Play a cricket match (telecast) with my left hand

Get myself a graduate degree without taking any tests

As the central investigation agencies continue to dig out the truth behind the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case along with numerous angles, Sushants's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a throwback picture with her brother with a heartfelt message. Shweta who is based in the US also shared the campaign poster of ‘Satyagraha for SSR, a world movement for truth' seeking justice for her brother.

