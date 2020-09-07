Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Shares Late Actor's 'vision Papers' And 'dreams'

Sushant Singh Rajput's family on Monday took to the Twitter handle 'United for Justice' to share some dreams written by the late actor. The list included 'Dance with Madhuri Dixit', 'click a selfie with Robert Downey Jr in Ironman outfit', and many more.
The family wrote, "The hands writing these vision papers and eyes seeing these dreams no more!" [sic]
The hands writing these vision papers and eyes seeing these dreams no more! The #Suparikillers continue to be on prowl! #SSR pic.twitter.com/y6ByAilNUP— United for Justice (@sushantf3) September 7, 2020
As the central investigation agencies continue to dig out the truth behind the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case along with numerous angles, Sushants's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a throwback picture with her brother with a heartfelt message. Shweta who is based in the US also shared the campaign poster of ‘Satyagraha for SSR, a world movement for truth' seeking justice for her brother.
Rhea Chakraborty's complaint against Sushant's sister baseless, desperate: Family lawyer
We promised each other that we will protect each other forever. But,I failed Bhai...I failed! But here is another promise I and the whole country make to you, we will find the truth, we will get you justice!I knew my brother, the kind of person he was, full of life and joy. He was like a child, the only thing he wanted was love. Koi ek baar, pyaar se haath pher de uske sar pe, pyaar se baat karle, bas that was enough for him to make him happy. He was not a person who would take his own life. My heart is not ready to believe it. Let’s keep our intentions clear, we want to know what is the cause of Sushant’s death, nothing less will suffice! It is Satya ka Agrah, #SatyagrahForSSR
NCB issues statement after interrogating Rhea Chakraborty for 8 hours on Day 2
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.