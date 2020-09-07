Last Updated:

Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Shares Late Actor's 'vision Papers' And 'dreams'

Sushant Singh Rajput's family on Monday took to the Twitter handle 'United for Justice' to share some dreams written by the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's family on Monday took to the Twitter handle 'United for Justice' to share some dreams written by the late actor. The list included 'Dance with Madhuri Dixit', 'click a selfie with Robert Downey Jr in Ironman outfit', and many more.

The family wrote, "The hands writing these vision papers and eyes seeing these dreams no more!" [sic]

  • Fulfill the wishes of 100 mothers
  • Make a music video on cymatics in a Mexican cenote and near the Egyptian Sphinx
  • Attend a concert of Abida Parveen
  • Stargaze at Roswell and watch ancient alien theory
  • Build the biggest library of India
  • Space training at NASA
  • Click a selfie with Robert Downey Jr in Ironman outfit
  • Spend one full day and night in my hostel room in Delhi College of Engineering
  • Look at the northern lights and paint
  • Create a unique SuperHero
  • Burning Man
  • Write and direct a short story
  • Dance with Madhuri Dixit
  • Spend 3 days with an ancient tribe in a jungle
  • Find my friend Varun and party hard in Vegas
  • Sing and play guitar in front of at least 10K people
  • Dive to the real Dwarka and investigate underwater
  • Discuss time and films with Christopher Nolan
  • Own a part of the moon
  • Fishing and reading 'The Old Man and the Sea' while I'm still young
  • Join forces with one of the finest and biggest education programs
  • Discuss national policies with PM of India
  • Get a flying license
  • Send 100 kids to NASA's workshop
  • Participate in the Iron Man Marathon/Triathlon
  • Perform the double-slit experiment
  • Play football with Ronaldo
  • Spend a night alone in a graveyard
  • Own a Lamborgini
  • Write a book
  • Play a cricket match (telecast) with my left hand
  • Get myself a graduate degree without taking any tests

As the central investigation agencies continue to dig out the truth behind the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case along with numerous angles, Sushants's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a throwback picture with her brother with a heartfelt message. Shweta who is based in the US also shared the campaign poster of ‘Satyagraha for SSR, a world movement for truth' seeking justice for her brother. 

We promised each other that we will protect each other forever. But,I failed Bhai...I failed! But here is another promise I and the whole country make to you, we will find the truth, we will get you justice!I knew my brother, the kind of person he was, full of life and joy. He was like a child, the only thing he wanted was love. Koi ek baar, pyaar se haath pher de uske sar pe, pyaar se baat karle, bas that was enough for him to make him happy. He was not a person who would take his own life. My heart is not ready to believe it. Let’s keep our intentions clear, we want to know what is the cause of Sushant’s death, nothing less will suffice! It is Satya ka Agrah, #SatyagrahForSSR

