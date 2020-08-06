Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Slam Rhea Chakraborty's Old Ted Talk Video After It Goes Viral

It has been over a month since the sudden death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and fans of the late actor have been vocal on social media about his loss as they continue to share photos and videos of him on various portals. Since Sushant's father has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, the actor has been making the headlines for a number of reasons. Many allegations have been levelled against Rhea Chakraborty by Sushant's father. Now, that the case has been approved for a formal CBI investigation, fans of the late actor have hope. Amid the ongoing public row, Rhea's Ted Talk from 2019 has gone viral.

Rhea Chakraborty delivered a Ted Talk back in 2019 at Hyderabad. Her fifteen-minute talk was based on the topic of 'How to tap the superhero inside us?'.

After Sushant's demise, a number of his fans have commented under the video slamming Rhea Chakraborty. Check out their reactions below -

On the other hand, Republic TV's investigation in the case has exposed a loophole in Chakraborty's petition filed in the Supreme Court seeking a transfer of probe from Bihar to Mumbai Police. In the petition, Rhea had claimed that she had temporarily vacated Sushant's residence on June 8, after being in a live-in relationship with the late actor for a year. However, sources have revealed to Republic TV that Sushant's outgoing phone calls reveal that he had tried to call Rhea multiple times after their alleged fight on June 8, but Rhea failed to mention that in the petition. Republic TV has reached out to a number of personalities related to the case and exposing a number of inconsistencies built around the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput.

