Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Claims She Was Blocked From Attending Sushant's Funeral

In yet another development in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has claimed that she was not allowed to attend the late actor’s funeral. Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has stated that her name was cut off from the list of 20 people who could attend the funeral. Moreover, he tried to put forth that in the investigation, Bihar police have no jurisdiction and it should be transferred to Mumbai police. This comes even as the Bihar CM has formally initiated the transfer of the case to the CBI citing the non-cooperation of the Mumbai Police with the Bihar Police team.

Statement by the lawyer

"Rhea Chakraborty has always been living in Mumbai. She was in Mumbai on 14th June 2020. She was not allowed to attend the Funeral of Sushant Singh as her name was stuck off from the list of 20. "

Details of the funeral

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020 in his Bandra home Mumbai. His last rites took place at Vile Parle Crematorium on June 15th. The funeral was attended by family members and a few Bollywood celebrities.

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver, cook and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

Rhea Chakraborty approached SC

Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the investigation done by Mumbai Police and demanded justice for her brother. Sushant's father KK Singh has filed a complaint in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others. Currently, a team of 4 members of Bihar Police is investigating the case alongside Mumbai Police but are not getting support from Mumbai Police. Moreover, SP Vinay Tiwari who is leading the team of Bihar Police in the investigation has been ''quarantined'' by the BMC.

On the other hand, the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court after Sushant's father's FIR against her. The Bihar Government then filed a caveat plea before the apex challenging Rhea's petition seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai. The hearing of the case is on August 5. Moreover, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case to investigate the money angle, with Rhea named in the case, as per sources. Rhea's whereabouts are currently a topic of speculation. She was last seen in a 20-second video message in which she didn't answer the allegations against her.

