Sushant's Friend Ganesh Walks To Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, Shekhar Suman Pens Poem

Sushant Singh Rajput's friends and family are fighting for justice each day and waiting eagerly for Central Bureau of Investigation to give its verdict in the late actor's death. Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput became a world-wide campaign and Sushant's friends each day fight for it.

On Tuesday, Ganesh Hiwarkar organised "Mumbai Padyatra" as he along with fans walked to Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak temple for the first time. Ganesh wrote, "we reach mumbai at sushants home on 5th jan will go Sidhivinayak 7am by walking from Sushants home." [sic] Actor Shekhar Suman also took to his Twitter handle and shared a poem on Sushant.

The Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case from Mumbai Police, that had been investigating the case till then, on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 19 and the CBI is yet to come out with any major update in the case.

Khaak-e-supurd jo hua hai

Wo humara apna tha

Is ehle-jahaan ka sabse haseen sapna tha

Uska jism mita diya

Uski hasti na mita paoge

Rooh muddasir hai uski

Jahan jaoge usey hi paoge.#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) January 5, 2021

We keep trying all way to get Justice for our beloved Sushant

1st time in Mumbai Padyatra for sushant to get sidhivinayak darshan

वक्र तुण्डा महाकाय सूर्य कोटि समप्रभा निर्विन्गाम कुरुमदेव सर्व कार्येषु सर्वदा@shwetasinghkirt @PMOIndia @AmitShah @myogiadityanath @yogrishiramdev pic.twitter.com/c7iCKoOZS5 — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) January 5, 2021

Advocate and political analyst Ishkaran Singh Bhandari took to his Twitter handle to share that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has "officially replied" to Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on the Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation.

He further asserted, "Told all that Justice will be done." Talking exclusively to Republic TV, Subramanian Swamy said, "Matter is not closed as people are mourning on Twitter. Everything is open to challenge in court, I will not let this go. Lobbies who are behind the murder are very powerful, we should not lose hope."

The letter to Dr Subramanian Swamy states, "Intensive and thorough investigation has been carried out. The CBI is conducting investigation in a thorough and professional manner using latest scientific techniques. During investigation, all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as on date."

