When Sushant Singh Rajput was termed ‘iconic & inspirational figure' by Canadian festival

Sushant Singh Rajput was considered among the most promising, popular, and talented actors of the decade that ends on Thursday. The late actor was known for balancing out-and-out commercial films with content-driven cinema, that won him both critical acclaim and box office success. That was one of the reasons, he had been honoured by a film festival in Vancouver last year.

New year gift for Sushant Singh Rajput fans

On New Year’s eve, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend Smita Parikh decided to give ‘SSRians’, a ‘good vibe’. She shared how the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival had invited him to be a part of an awards ceremony in Canada in November 2019.

They termed him as an ‘iconic and inspirational figure for global audience and Bollywood lovers’ as they conferred him with the ‘VISAFF Youth Icon Award’. Smita shared that she had plans to take SSR for the event, and that 'excited and thrilled' for it as even one of his films Sonchiriya won the Best Indian Film award.

A New year good vibe for all ssrians - here is the international award @itsSSR was honoured with by VISAF I was going to take him along, he was so excisted and thrilled. Sonchiriya Won best indian film award and Sush Youth Icon. Hope it brings a smile to you all pic.twitter.com/AP9ffdml4H — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) December 31, 2020

Smita, however, said it was ‘unfortunate’ he did not attend the awards eventually.

Yes of course it was last year everything was planned but then he was restricted to take movies awards and even to respond to many of us. Unfortunate — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) December 31, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput case update

Smita and the other fans of Sushant have been seeking ‘justice’ over the death of the Chhichhore star, which took place on June 14. A ray of hope for them has been the response from the Central Bureau of Investigation to BJP leader and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy. The CBI informed that they had not ruled out any aspect during the investigations.

