Sushant's Friend Samuel Haokip Shares Unseen Video Of Actor After SC Hearing

Sushant Singh Rajput's friends and also a part of the actor's 'Pro Team' — Kushal Zaveri and Samuel Haokip — on Wednesday took to their Instagram handles reacting to the Supreme Court hearing. The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard Bollywood actor's Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai, accusing her of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Samuel Haokip on his Instagram handle shared a throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput where the actor talks about politics and the film industry. Answering media's question — 'Where you are right now, does one need a Godfather?' — Sushant said, "Not at all. If that was the case, I wouldn't have reached only. There is God and there is father, dono ko milaane ke kaam insaano ka hai. I thankfully have God and father by my side.'

A single-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy heard the transfer petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking to transfer FIR registered in Patna against her in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case to Mumbai.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, confirmed that the CBI has accepted the Bihar government's request.

This came amid Sushant's family via lawyer Vikas Singh accusing the Mumbai Police of destroying evidence in the matter, and appealing against any further delay in the matter. The Supreme Court also questioned the quarantining of the Bihar IPS officer who was called in to lead the probe.

In its order, the Supreme Court gave the Mumbai Police 3 days to place all its evidence in the Sushant death case probe on record and declined to offer protection to Rhea Chakraborty following a request from her lawyer. The matter will be taken up for hearing again next week.

