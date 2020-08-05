Sushant Death Case: 'Rhea Chakraborty Absconding, Not Coming Forward', Says Bihar DGP

The Bihar DGP, Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday told media that Rhea Chakraborty is 'absconding' and is not 'coming forward'. The statement comes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant protection for Rhea from any coercive action. The single-member Supreme court bench headed by Justice Hrisheksh Roy gave the Maharasthra government and police three days' time to put on record all details pertaining to the probe on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey told ANI, "Rhea Chakraborty is not in touch with us. She is absconding, she is not coming forward. We don't have any information about she being in touch with even Mumbai police." Talking about IPS Office Vinay Tiwari who is in Mumbai 'quarantined', DGP Bihar said, "We requested BMC to exempt IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from being quarantined. We told them at least send him back as he is an IPS officer. This is not a professional behaviour. This officer is being kept as if he has been arrested."

Sushant's sister thanks PM Modi as Centre gives nod to CBI probe, calls it 'Rakhi gift'

Rhea Chakraborty is not in touch with us. She is absconding, she is not coming forward. We don't have any information about she being in touch with even Mumbai police: Gupteshwar Pandey, DGP Bihar on #RheaChakraborty https://t.co/mm0fiMxaVh — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

What happened in the Supreme Court's Sushant case hearing

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, confirmed that the CBI has accepted the Bihar government's request. This came amid Sushant's family via lawyer Vikas Singh accusing the Mumbai Police of destroying evidence in the matter and appealing against any further delay in the matter. The Supreme Court also questioned the quarantining of the Bihar IPS officer who was called in to lead the probe.

SG Tushar Mehta says Rhea's involvement in Sushant case 'a matter of investigation'

Following this, Justice Roy asked for the Mumbai Police's findings in the probe on record, to take care of the family's suspicions against the Mumbai police. SG Mehta at this point asked for the Centre to be made a party to the proceedings, in response to which Justice Roy to file an application to do so. Tushar Mehta also said that the CBI's notification for its investigation is expected to be out by the end of the day on Wednesday.

In its order, the Supreme Court gave the Mumbai Police 3 days to place all its evidence in the Sushant death case probe on record and declined to offer protection to Rhea Chakraborty following a request from her lawyer. The matter will be taken up for hearing again next week.

'I have appealed to be let out,' quarantined Bihar cop in Sushant case questions behaviour