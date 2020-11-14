Sushant's Niece Mallika & Close Friend Samuel Hoakip Remember Him On Diwali; Share Pics

Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh and close friend Samuel Hoakip took to their Instagram story to share throwback pictures with the late actor on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Exactly five months ago, the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death had left the nation and his fans around the world in disbelief. The date ‘14th’ since then brings back hard memories for the late actor’s family, fans and friends.

Fans remember him on Diwali, Watch Video

On June 14, we lost Sushant.

Today is 14, the only difference is that it was June and today is November...



We will keep fighting for him..



Happy Diwali My Extended FamilyðŸª”#Diwali4SSR pic.twitter.com/N8iPVFEuBj — Vashishth keshari (SSRF) (ISBP) (@Vashishthkesha1) November 14, 2020

Ye Diwali ~ Sushant Wali ðŸª”



Shine on Special One ðŸŒŸðŸ’¥ðŸŒ™



Wishing you ALL a love filled Diwali! Be a source of joy and kindness and light for all those around you ðŸ’›âœ¨ #Diwali2020 #Diwali4SSR #SushantSinghRajput @shwetasinghkirt pic.twitter.com/36djuIF5PT — SSRMirage (@ssr_mirage) November 14, 2020

Happy Diwali @itsSSR, I hope you are celebrating this Diwali with your mother :)â¤

Be happy wherever you both are â¤âœ¨



And also Happy Diwali to everyone from Sushant in me to Sushant in you :)â¤âœ¨ pic.twitter.com/AbhM1jNiUC — Akanksha :):ðŸ¦‹ðŸ’« (@akanksha_2101) November 14, 2020

This Diwali Let's Celebrate With The Name Of Sushant.

He Is Not with us :(

So

Aaj ki Diwali SUSHANT wali.#Diwali4SSR — Asgar Hussain(SSRF) (@AssrF55) November 14, 2020

Happy Diwali Sushant! I used to wish you every year with a smile but its not the same anymore. It’s been exactly 5 months since you’ve left us and this pain will never leave me. Hoping that you’re in a better place now with ur Maa. Take care @itsSSR I love you and miss youðŸ¥ºðŸª”â¤ï¸ — amaira (@amairas_07) November 13, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput case

The CBI is currently investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case after the Supreme Court had ordered the investigation in August. No major update has been shared by the investigating authority in the past few weeks, disappointing a section of Sushant’s fans. The Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau too had joined in the case, with the latter arresting prime accused Rhea Chakraborty (who was granted bail) and others.

Sushant Singh Rajput fans chant 'justice', '302' slogans as they protest in Kolkata

Sushant's sister Shweta gives '#Diwali4SSR' message, says 'lets celebrate in his way'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.