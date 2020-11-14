Last Updated:

Sushant's Niece Mallika & Close Friend Samuel Hoakip Remember Him On Diwali; Share Pics

Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh & close friend Samuel Hoakip took to their Instagram story to share throwback pictures with the late actor on Diwali

Chetna Kapoor
Sushant

Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh and close friend Samuel Hoakip took to their Instagram story to share throwback pictures with the late actor on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Exactly five months ago, the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death had left the nation and his fans around the world in disbelief. The date ‘14th’ since then brings back hard memories for the late actor’s family, fans and friends.

Fans remember him on Diwali, Watch Video

Sushant Singh Rajput case

The CBI is currently investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case after the Supreme Court had ordered the investigation in August. No major update has been shared by the investigating authority in the past few weeks, disappointing a section of  Sushant’s fans. The Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau too had joined in the case, with the latter arresting prime accused Rhea Chakraborty (who was granted bail) and others.  

Sushant Singh Rajput fans chant 'justice', '302' slogans as they protest in Kolkata

 Sushant's sister Shweta gives '#Diwali4SSR' message, says 'lets celebrate in his way'

 

 

