Sushant Singh Rajput fans chant 'justice', '302' slogans as they protest in Kolkata

Two days before Sushant Singh Rajput’s death marked five months, fans of the late actor showed that they will continue to fight for ‘justice.’ A highlight of the movement have been ‘SSRíans’ holding protest marches not just in India, but around the world. And fans recently gathered in Kolkata to demand justice by seeking the imposition of Section 302 against his ‘killers'.

Sushant Singh Rajput fans protest in Kolkata

Sushant Singh Rajput fans gathered in Kolkata on Thursday evening, with SSR’s choreographer-friend Ganesh Hiwarkar leading the march.

Holding mobile phone flashlights and candles they shouted, ‘We want justice,’ ‘Sushant ko nyay do’, ‘Justice for SSR’ and more. Right from chanting, 'Hume kya chahiye? 302' to ‘Sushant, hum sharminda hai, tumhare kaatil zinda hai’ (we are disappointed, your killers are free’), the protestors even sought justice for Disha Salian, Sushant’s former celebrity manager, who had died a week before him on June 8.

They even arranged a horse-drawn carriage with a photo of Sushant as a part of the protests.

— Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) November 12, 2020

Ganesh has now urged protestors to join him in Patna on Friday.

This is not the first time that Ganesh has led protests in Kolkata. A few days ago as well, he was a part of a 3-city Padyatra that also included cities of Delhi and Patna. He had even performed religious rituals then.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti urged fans to mark the five-month completion of Sushant’s death, by buying Diyas from poor sellers and make it ‘Diwali 4 SSR.’ Shekhar Suman urged fans to light a diya in the Chhichhore star's memory.

— Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 12, 2020

As far as the case is concerned, the addition of Section 302 or murder has been a demand for Sushant’s fans for long as they believed that he had not committed suicide, as Mumbai Police that had investigated the case, claimed. The Central Bureau of Investigation that is probing the case at the moment has not commented on it, except that all possible angles were being looked into. However, a section of SSR’s fans have not been pleased with the lack of updates from the investigating authority.

