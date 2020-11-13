 Sushant's sister Shweta gives '#Diwali4SSR' message, says 'lets celebrate in his way'

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death completing five months, his fans planned to pay tributes to him in different ways. With the festival of Diwali also being celebrated, ‘SSRians’ have decided to dedicate the occasion to the late actor. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also joined in, urging netizens to make Diwali this year ‘Sushant wali’ by doing acts of kindness.

Sushant’s sister Shweta on ‘Diwali 4 SSR’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kiriti penned a message on Twitter urging her followers to ‘share love and kindle hope in hearts of many.’ Sharing an image of Sushant dressed in traditional attire and details of the initiative, she expressed her excitement to ‘celebrate in SSR’S Way.’ ‘Sushant loved to bring happiness in everyone’s life’, the #Diwali4SSR initiative mentioned in the graphic, urging participants to buy diyas and candles from the poor and make the festival bright for them. They also suggested distributing sweets to those who can’t afford, writing, ‘Keep humanity alive and help the needy.’

This Diwali.... Sushant Wali. Let’s share love and kindle hope in hearts of many. This Diwali let’s celebrate in SSR’S Way. #Diwali4SSR pic.twitter.com/6Qx3bnpZnm — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 12, 2020

Actor Shekhar Suman, who had been among the vocal names in the ‘Justice for SSR’ initiative, had recently highlighted the ‘paradox’ on November 14. He shared that the day for Diwali celebrations coincided with the completion of five months of the death. He urged people to light a diya in Sushant's memory.

14th is Diwali which is bright n auspicious.14th is also a black date bcoz we lost SSR on the14th,six months ago.What a paradox!So plz light diyas in his memory n pray that his soul shines wherever it is n forever

The path to justice is tough but we can pray. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 9, 2020

He had also hoped that RJD leader Tajashwi Yadav could become the CM of Bihar so that Sushant’s case could make headway before the NDA marched ahead of the Mahagathbandhan in the elections.

Sushant Singh Rajput case

The CBI is currently investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case after the Supreme Court had ordered the investigation in August. No major update has been shared by the investigating authority in the past few weeks, disappointing a section of Sushant’s fans. The Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau too had joined in the case, with the latter arresting prime accused Rhea Chakraborty (who was granted bail) and others.

