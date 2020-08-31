Sushant's Niece Mallika Singh Counters Lakshmi Manchu's Statement On Rhea; Read Here

Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh took to her social media handle to take a dig at actor Lakshmi Manchu on her statement favoring the prime accused Rhea Chakraborty. Mallika wrote, "I’m surprised that right now, some people are suddenly remembering what “pain of a family” and “standing up for a colleague” means." [sic]

The polemics around the Sushant Singh Rajput case are still ongoing, with some people who believe it was a suicide and some claiming otherwise, some supporting the family and some supporting prime accused Rhea Chakraborty. Amid this conflict, the late actor’s brother-in-law Vishal Singh Kirti reacted to claims that his latest hard-hitting blog was ‘biased.’ Kirti stated that it was obvious that he will have biases, and will believe the family’s version because he knew Sushant for 22 years, and hoped that his biases get proven officially.

Vishal Singh Kirti in his blog had contradicted the statements of Rhea after her first interview, where she alleged rift within the family, Sushant allegedly suffering from mental illness and about consumption of drugs. Kirti wrote that an ‘extremely small minority’ had ‘complained about bias' in his writing. He had earlier stated that he had always been in touch with Sushant till mid-2019, till Sushant got into a relationship with Rhea, and reiterated that.

Kirti stated that if he had to form an opinion on the basis of the information he had, he would ‘obviously’ support his wife’s family, and believe the statements of his father-in-law in the FIR, and have biases against the accused.

Kirti, who is based in USA, stated that Sushant was not a ‘random film actor’ that he will be unbiased about the death, and stated that SSR was his 'children’s uncle, wife’s brother and someone he had known for 22 years.' He added that his biases till now have ‘proved to be correct’ and hoped that the investigation agencies confirm it to the full degree.

