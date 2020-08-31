Ashish Shelar Meets Mumbai CP Over Sushant Case Drugs Reveal, Seeks War Against Cartels

Following revelations of drug cartels operating in Mumbai and its link to those accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Monday met with the city Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, demanding action against the drug dealers and mafias carrying out illicit operations in Bandra.

Shelar handed a letter to the Mumbai CP, listing the areas under his constituency that are a ‘hub of illegal drug activity’. “It is rumoured that illegal drugs obtained by aides of Sushant Singh Rajput were in fact sourced from drug cartels operating in these locations of Bandra,” the letter stated.

READ | In Sushant Case, Gaurav Arya & New Entrant Kunal Jani Quizzed By ED After Rhea Drug Chats

‘Hub of illegal drug activity’ in the region

Bandra Sealink Reclamation Promenade area Bandra Reclamation area of Rahul Nagar, Nargis Dutt Nagar area around Rangsharda Hotel BMC Garden Gazdar Bandh creek Murugan Chawl, Santacruz west Shastri Nagar, Bandra west Bars, pubs in ONGC lane

The BJP MLA urged the Mumbai police and the BMC to eradicate drug cartels from the city and prevent any loss of lives due to the drug gangs.

Shocking #SushantSinghRajput drug revelations !

I met @CPMumbaiPolice 2 demand Mum Police launch a war on drugs cartels operating in my Bandra, Khar, Scruz assembly area !

DRUGS & Illegal MUST GO ! pic.twitter.com/H1rvdPYI45 — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) August 31, 2020

READ | Rhea In Hot Water; CBI To Meet NCB As Pithani Makes Drug Nexus Revelation In Sushant Probe

Rhea's chats expose alleged drug-nexus, Kangana doubles down

On August 26, several WhatsApp chats between Rhea and hotelier Gaurav Arya surfaced where the duo was seen discussing the buying and selling of banned narcotics and substances in a big contradiction to her lawyer's statements where he claimed that-- "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life".

The 15-page WhatsApp conversations between Rhea and drug peddlers, handed over to the NCB, indicate that Rhea and her associates had purchased significant quantities of drugs and had appeared to panic when their stash was running out.

Another chat had also shown Rhea discussing spiking Sushant Singh Rajput's tea or coffee with a drug to get a certain 'kick'. In her interviews with friendly media where she made to slander Sushant as a drug-addict, she claimed to only be the person 'coordinating' this.

Even as the NCB and the CBI are probing the drugs angle with a scope larger than the Sushant death probe, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut exposed the shocking Bollywood drug reality while speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

READ | Rhea Bought Drugs Without Ever Using In Her Life?: Sushant's Brother-in-law Says 'hogwash'

READ | Sandip Ssingh-Bollywood Drugs-BJP Link Complaints Sent To CBI: Maha HM Acts Quick Now

(Image credits: Twitter/@ShelarAshish)