Sushant's Sister Confesses Dealing With Moments Of 'helplessness'; Thanks Fans For Support

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister on Monday took to her Twitter handle to share that there are moments of 'helplessness' that she deals with as the family fights to know the truth behind her brother's death. But there is something that keeps her strong and that is the love and support of millions of people fighting for the truth.

Shweta wrote, "There are moments when sense of helplessness takes over but then I remind myself there are millions who are praying and fighting for truth and at no cost justice can be denied! #JusticeForSushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #Godiswithus" [sic]

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the turn of events since then has left netizens dissatisfied. Numerous movements seeking ‘justice’ for the late actor was proof of it. Republic TV has been bringing in-depth and even some shocking details about since the unfortunate event, and its campaign, #CBIForSSR, too has been supported wholeheartedly on a global level.

As soon as Republic TV launched the campaign, urging netizens to send a missed calls, WhatsApp messages and tweets, the campaign had become a talking point. On Twitter in particular, the campaign made it to top trends, nationally. Now, it has emerged that the #CBIForSSR campaign has received a whopping 27,81,707 tweets.

The interesting bit is that only 44 percent or 12,25,778 of it came from India, and the rest which goes over 15 lakh came from outside India. Not just the other countries of Asia, even the continents of North America, Africa, Europe, and Oceania helped achieve this figure. In all, 13 countries, other than India, contributed significant amounts of tweets to make a difference, and seek a CBI probe into the mysterious death.

Numerous Bollywood stars had also lent their support to the campaign. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti had shared a picture with the hashtag to back the campaign. Ankita Lokhande, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, and many other stars also tweeted with the hashtag #CBIForSSR.

