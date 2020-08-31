Sushant's Sister Shweta Shares Unseen Pictures Of The Late Actor, Says, 'Miss You Bhai'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday took to her Instagram handle to share unseen pictures featuring her brother. The first post shows Sushant dancing with Shweta at a family function while the other post shows the late actor distributing notebooks and chocolates to little kids.

Shweta wrote, "My Brother the best" and supported it with hashtags demanding justice and prayers for her brother.

—

Support For Sushant In London

People across the world have joined in prayers seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput as three Central agencies continue to uncover the truth behind the Bollywood actor’s mysterious death.

The nation had united with movements like ‘Justice for SSR’ and ‘CBI for SSR’, after which the Supreme Court had ordered the CBI probe in Sushant's case. Global prayers for SSR continue, as the role of those accused in the actor’s death, including ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty grows deeper with each revelation of the investigation.

Expressing solidarity with Sushant Singh’s family and fans in India, people have joined in support across the globe by displaying banners, posters, screen trucks and seeking justice for the widely acclaimed Bollywood star.

'Thank you, London'

Similar posters and screen trucks exhibiting Sushant’s photos were seen on the streets of London and many other parts of the world. Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh took to his social media handle ‘United for Justice’ and shared photographs of such displays and artwork dedicated to the late actor. He thanked London for standing united in seeking justice for SSR.

