Taapsee Pannu's Sushant Case Criticism Blunted; BJP's Ram Kadam Puts Sequence On Table

BJP leader Ram Kadam on Monday said that it is because of the "creaseless and determined" efforts of the media that led to a "ray of hope" for the grieving family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kadam was responding to actor Taapsee Pannu who spoke against the alleged ‘media trial’ of Rhea Chakraborty, who is the main accused in Sushant's death case.

'Soon expect justice'

Taapsee in a tweet had said, "I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity." Taapsee also retweeted a note by South actor Lakshmi Manchu in which she demanded justice not just for Sushant but for Rhea as well.

Countering Taapsee, the BJP leader said that the "cunning Maharashtra government had already botched up the probe declaring it as suicide." He added that the investigating agencies are probing the case and she should "soon expect justice"

With due respect @taapsee ji it is bcoz of the ceaseless and determined efforts of the #media that led to a ray of hope for the grieving family of #SSR This cunning MahGovt had already botched up the probe declaring it as suicide.CBI,ED NCB probing the case ðŸ™soon expect justice https://t.co/sUFBD4ggTG — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) August 31, 2020

Rhea grilled for over 9 hours; summoned again

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned for a fourth round of questioning by the CBI. She has been asked to make an appearance on Monday. The accused was questioned by the officials three days in a row from Friday at the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai.

READ | Rhea bought drugs without ever using in her life?: Sushant's brother-in-law says 'hogwash'

According to sources, the CBI questioned Rhea about her claims that Sushant suffered from 'mental illness.' She was also asked about her Europe trip in 2019 with Sushant, and about her claims that he had 'break down' at a hotel in Italy. The accused was asked about the doctor's visits, prescriptions and medicines that SSR allegedly had, and why she let him have drugs and other narcotics, if that was the case, when he was under medication, as the combination could have lethal consequences.

READ | Sushant death case: CBI grills Rhea Chakraborty for 9-hrs on Day 3; here's what they asked

The same set of questions were repeated on day 2, but another set was asked on day 3, on Sunday. The CBI remained tightlipped on inconsistencies in her statements, sources said. Siddharth Pithani was also asked if he supplied drugs to Rhea or if anyone consumed drugs on June 13, the night before SSR passed away.

READ | Sushant death probe LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty summoned for 4th round of questioning

READ | Protection to Rhea, not Kangana?: BJP's Ram Kadam wonders 'is Maharashtra govt scared?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.