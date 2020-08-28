Sushant Singh's Sister Raises Questions, Asks How Is Rhea Paying 'most Expensive Lawyer'

Slamming prime accused — Rhea Chakraborty — in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday questioned how is she able to pay the 'most expensive lawyer of India' — Satish Maneshinde — to fight on her behalf. Shweta also used the hashtag 'Rhea the Liar' in her tweet.

Sushant's sister also shared a small video clip of the first interview Rhea gave to the 'friendly-media' and wrote, "You are worried about how you will be paying 17,000 in EMI, please tell me how are you paying the most expensive lawyer of India you have hired?? #RheaTheLiar" [sic]

Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI summons Rhea again, Police officials escort her home

In a big revelation on Thursday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend Smita Parikh claimed that Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde offered his services for free. Speaking with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, she claimed that Chakraborty had herself made this revelation during their conversation over the phone. Maintaining that someone like Maneshinde can never do pro bono work, Parikh contended that someone is definitely paying the professional fees of the former.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Thursday shot back at Rhea Chakraborty’s unquantified claims about his family not standing by the late actor during tough times. In interviews with several news channels on Thursday, Rhea portrayed Sushant as an individual with a “mental problem” requiring medical help and claimed the family was absent while the late actor was struggling with bipolarity.

Rhea's claims about his well being and her narrative has been challenged on multiple fronts, ranging from his friends completely dismissing his purported 'claustrophobia' to her being unable to answer why she made no move to involve his family if he was indeed bipolar. Also countering Rhea’s claims, Shweta shared a snip for her air ticket from San Francisco to Delhi dated January 26, when Sushant was visiting the family in Chandigarh. Shweta said that she left her business and kids behind in the US and rushed to Chandigarh as soon as she learned about Sushant's trip. However, they could not meet as the actor had already left the city because of Rhea's "constant pestering" and some work commitments.

Sushant's friend Mahesh Shetty takes dig at Rhea, says, 'let's not defame the departed'

As Rhea mentioned in her interview,We didn’t love our brother!! Yeah right, that’s why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind! #Godiswithus pic.twitter.com/LACoJ0iK25 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

