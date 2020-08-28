Sushant's Friend Mahesh Shetty Takes Dig At Rhea, Says, 'let's Not Defame The Departed'

Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Mahesh Shetty took to his Instagram handle to express his views on Rhea Chakraborty's first interview amid the ongoing probe. Shetty taking a dig at Chakraborty wrote, 'People who are here can defend themselves and eventually the truth will prevail. But let's not lose our dignity and defame the departed.'

Prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case by three investigative agencies, Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday was given a platform by a news channel where she vilified Sushant and his family on numerous fronts. This, a day after her WhatsApp chats with drug peddlers proved that she was not only allegedly dealing in narcotics but was also administering them to Sushant without his knowledge.

Rhea dialled Sushant's family friend before interview; stands accused of switching stand

'Summons will be issued at the right time'

"Our probe is different. While we have registered a case against Rhea and others, we have a clear cut mandate that we will probe the whole drug cartel in Mumbai," NCB sources told Republic TV. Sources informed that the agency will not only go after drug peddlers but also the cartels that have been operating with impunity in the country's financial capital.

Rhea Chakraborty shed crocodile tears for Sushant: Ashoke Pandit decrees interviews futile

Sources added that they will investigate how easily are banned substance and narcotics available not only for Bollywood celebs but also to Mumbaikars. The agency sources said that summons to Rhea Chakraborty and others will be issued "at the right time as they are just the tip of the iceberg."

Rhea's angry gesture at media

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty made an angry gesture at media persons, appearing to swing her elbow at a camera that was right outside the car window while she was en route for interrogation.

WATCH: Rhea Chakraborty makes angry gesture at camera upon arrival at CBI in Sushant case #CBIGrillsRhea https://t.co/t73oVtuccX pic.twitter.com/jpYHJ6XvaK — Republic (@republic) August 28, 2020

After summoning four alleged drug peddlers earlier in the day for their alleged dealings in banned drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Friday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sources told Republic Media Network that Rhea Chakraborty and others "are just the tip of the iceberg". In a massive newsbreak, Republic TV has learned that the NCB's scope of the investigation is far larger.

