The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sushma Swaraj's Husband Swaraj Kaushal Slams 'disillusioned' Naseeruddin Shah, Backs Kher

Bollywood News

Shah had taken a shot at Kher, who has been a vocal supporter of the current ruling government, calling the actor a "clown" who should not be taken seriously. 

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher had on Wednesday hit back at his 'A Wednesday' co-star Naseeruddin Shah over his "clown" comment, saying the actor is not to be taken seriously, is frustrated, and also hinted at Shah's judgment being clouded on account of substance use. Shah had taken a shot at Kher, who has been a vocal supporter of the current ruling government, calling the actor a "clown" who should not be taken seriously. 

Backing Anupam Kher, late Sushma Swaraj's husband and Former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal came out to slam Naseeruddin Shah on Twitter. Swaraj Kaushal began by saying, "Mr.Naseeruddin Shah: I am one of the contemporaries of Anupam Kher. I have known him for 47 years and more. I was doing my law and @AnupamPKher and @KirronKherBJP were studying theatre under the legendary Director Balwant Gargi."

'Frustration & external substances': Anupam Kher hammers Naseeruddin Shah for 'clown' jibe

Calling Shah an 'ungrateful man', Swaraj Kaushal wrote: "This country gave you all the name, fame and money. Yet you are a disillusioned man. You married outside your religion. No one ever said a word. Your brother became Lt.General of the Indian Army. Have you not been given more."

War of words between Shah & Kher

"Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don't think, he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown and any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his psychopathic nature. It is in his blood, he can't help it," Shah said in the interview. In his response, Kher posted a video message on his official Twitter handle and said Shah has a habit of criticising others from the film industry.

Anupam Kher recalls Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1990 at New Jersey event

"Though I have never said anything bad about you but now I will. You have spent your entire life in frustration, despite achieving so much. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar sahab, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, then I'm sure I'm in great company. None of them has ever taken your statements seriously as we all know that due to the substances you have been taking all these years, you don't realise the difference between what is right and what is wrong," Kher said.

He further said that if Shah gets "some headlines" by criticising him, then it would be his gift to him. "And do you know what is there in my blood? Hindustan. Just understand this," Kher said.

Who are these people?: Anupam Kher slams anti-national Lobby, lists its vicious campaigns

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU: 'DECENTRALISE DVPT NOT OFC'
PATHRI TO MOVE HC CHALLENGING CM
RAJ THACKERAY'S SON JOINS POLITICS
MAJ GEN G D BAKSHI ON INA VETS
FIR AGAINST AZHAR, HE RETALIATES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA