Sushma Swaraj's Husband Swaraj Kaushal Slams 'disillusioned' Naseeruddin Shah, Backs Kher

Anupam Kher had on Wednesday hit back at his 'A Wednesday' co-star Naseeruddin Shah over his "clown" comment, saying the actor is not to be taken seriously, is frustrated, and also hinted at Shah's judgment being clouded on account of substance use. Shah had taken a shot at Kher, who has been a vocal supporter of the current ruling government, calling the actor a "clown" who should not be taken seriously.

Backing Anupam Kher, late Sushma Swaraj's husband and Former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal came out to slam Naseeruddin Shah on Twitter. Swaraj Kaushal began by saying, "Mr.Naseeruddin Shah: I am one of the contemporaries of Anupam Kher. I have known him for 47 years and more. I was doing my law and @AnupamPKher and @KirronKherBJP were studying theatre under the legendary Director Balwant Gargi."

'Frustration & external substances': Anupam Kher hammers Naseeruddin Shah for 'clown' jibe

Calling Shah an 'ungrateful man', Swaraj Kaushal wrote: "This country gave you all the name, fame and money. Yet you are a disillusioned man. You married outside your religion. No one ever said a word. Your brother became Lt.General of the Indian Army. Have you not been given more."

Anupam is an honest, upright and a self made man. I saw Kirron on stage when she did "Desire under the Elms" in 1971. She was an ace Badminton player. I think she was India Champion. She is M.A (English literature) First Class First. So was her sister Kanwal Thakur Singh. — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

She was definitely India Badminton Champion and M.A.(Political Science) First Class First. The family - Ohh ! what a family ! Her father was a distinguished army officer. They were one of the illustrious and richest families of the City. — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

The city knew Kirron. She walked in beauty. The bards composed poetry for her. Anupam was an accomplished Actor. When he would go up the stage, the audience was transformed into another world. He was a star, but down to earth. I know many people of his time. The stardom — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

did not go to his head. My friend Anang and Chitra Desai who got to know them later tell me about him. The man has not forgotten his roots. He has not left his people. His family has a home in Srinagar. They are not able to live there because Kashmiri Pandits were hounded out — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

of Kashmir. Is he not entitled to weep out his pain ? What is it that you have and Anupam Kher does not have ? You think you are a better actor than Anupam Kher ? You are sadly mistaken. — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

Mr.Naseeruddin Shah, you are an ungrateful man. This country gave you all the name, fame and money. Yet you are a disillusioned man. You married outside your religion. No one ever said a word. Your brother became Lt.General of the Indian Army. Have you not been given more — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

than an equal opportunity. Yet you are unhappy. You speak of apathy and discrimination. When you do all the blabbering, it is your 'conscience'. When Anupam speaks his pain on being declared homeless in his own country, it is 'psychophancy'. You are being thankless to the — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

country that gave you everything. Kirron has been twice elected as a Member of Parliament. Anupam is a star in his own right. Look at his response. It is that of a gentleman. When you spoke, you looked small and petty. Suffice it to say that your anger is your frustration. — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

War of words between Shah & Kher

"Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don't think, he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown and any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his psychopathic nature. It is in his blood, he can't help it," Shah said in the interview. In his response, Kher posted a video message on his official Twitter handle and said Shah has a habit of criticising others from the film industry.

Anupam Kher recalls Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1990 at New Jersey event

"Though I have never said anything bad about you but now I will. You have spent your entire life in frustration, despite achieving so much. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar sahab, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, then I'm sure I'm in great company. None of them has ever taken your statements seriously as we all know that due to the substances you have been taking all these years, you don't realise the difference between what is right and what is wrong," Kher said.

He further said that if Shah gets "some headlines" by criticising him, then it would be his gift to him. "And do you know what is there in my blood? Hindustan. Just understand this," Kher said.

Who are these people?: Anupam Kher slams anti-national Lobby, lists its vicious campaigns

