Sushmita Sen Back On Fitness Regime After Heart Attack

Sushmita Sen is getting back to her fitness routine slowly and steadily after suffering a heart attack. The Aarya actress suffered a 'massive' heart attack and revealed during an Instagram live session that she had 95 percent blockage in her artery. She received treatment at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is back home now.

The former Miss Universe shared a picture on social media in which she performed stretching exercises on a yoga mat. She wished her fans happy Holi with the post. She captioned it, "#wheeloflife cleared by my cardiologist…stretching begins!!! What a feeling!!! oneweek #slowandsteady #breathe. This is my “Happy Holi” …how was yours? I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly (sic)."

Sushmita Sen shares fitness advice with fans

Sushmita Sen shared earlier that she will be returning to the set of Aarya 3 soon. In her Instagram live session, the actress also gave advice on fitness and health to the youth and women. She said that women should take care of their health particularly and stressed that heart attack was not a 'men's thing'. She also shared that the only reason she could survive this sudden health scare was because she took care of her health and fitness over the years.

Meanwhile, Aarya 3 is currently filming in Jaipur. Sushmita, who plays titular character in the web series, said that she would return to the set soon after she is cleared by the doctors.