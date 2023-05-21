Sushmita Sen Celebrates 29 Years Of Miss Universe With Daughters Renee, Alisah

Sushmita Sen, who was crowned Miss Universe today (May 21) 29 years ago, is celebrating the special day with her daughters Renee and Alisah. The actress has shared several pictures from the celebrations, in which she can be seen sitting in a restaurant with her daughters beside her. In front of her, we can see a chocolate cake on the table that read, "Happy 29 years Miss Universe..."

In the images, Sushmita Sen can be seen in a black ensemble with sunglasses. On the other hand, her daughters Renee and Alisah can be seen in shades of blue. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Thank you God!!!!The ‘universe’ conspires in your favour Alisah & @reneesen47. This journey of life with the both of you by my side… is the ultimate celebration!!! I love you infinity. #duggadugga #Maa," followed by a heart emoticon.



Sushmita Sen's first picture after being crowned Miss Universe

Earlier today, the 47-year-old actress shared a major throwback picture along with a long note explaining the story behind the photo. She started her note with these words, "This picture is exactly 29 years old, shot by the epic man & photographer #prabuddhadasgupta. In the rawness of this picture, he beautifully captured an 18 year old me… with a smile he said, you realise you’re the first Miss Universe I’ve ever shot…I proudly added, it’s actually INDIA’s first ever Miss Universe."

"The privilege of representing & winning for my Motherland is an honour so profound, it brings me to tears of joy even today... 29 years later!!! I celebrate & remember this day with great pride as History bears witness, INDIA won Miss Universe for the first time ever on 21st May 1994 in Manila #philippines (Mahal Kita). #happy29thanniversary #missuniverse1994 #INDIA #yourstruly. Thank you all for the love, goodness, & the most beautiful messages… forever cherished. I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen is busy shooting for the third season of her hit web series Aarya. Also, she has Taali in her kitty.