Sushmita Sen Back With Ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl? Fans Speculate As Video Surfaces Online

Sushmita Sen has made headlines for her relationships for quite some time now. The actress announced her split from her boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, in an Instagram post in December 2021. However, recently she was spotted with Rohman again reigniting dating rumours.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl parted ways in 2021, but it seems like they continued to remain on good terms. The actress recently walked the red carpet at an event along with Rohman and her daughter, Alisha. Sushmita even twinned with Rohman Shawl as both donned a black velvet blazer. A video of the two from the event is doing rounds on the Internet.

Fuelling their dating rumours, Sushmita also posted a photo with Rohman Shawl from the event. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, the Aarya actor tagged Rohman and wrote ‘nice picture’ followed by a kissing emoticon. This gesture of the actor has caught the eye of the Internet, where her fans suspect she is back with her ex-boyfriend.

Sushmita Sen works out with Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen often shares her workout and exercise regime with her fans and followers on social media. The actress shared one such video featuring Rohman Shawl and her daughter Alisha on April 4. In the caption, Sushmita wrote,” Will is the only way” #36days. Now allowed more training!!! I leave to shoot for AARYA in Jaipur shortly…and here are my loved ones, keeping me company & helping me get back in the zone!!! Kisses Alisah Shona & @rohmanshawl. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”.

As soon as Sushmita posted the video, fans and followers of the Aarya actress rushed to shower her with compliments and mention Rohman Shawl. One comment read, “Rohman is a GEM of a guy for her ”. Another user wrote, “Glad to see them together once again...”. One comment read, “Please marry him just a love kinda of word.”. Rohman Shawl also commented on the post saying, “Thank you teacher @sushmitasen47”