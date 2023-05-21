Sushmita Sen Celebrates 29 Years Of Miss Universe Win, Pens Heartfelt Note

Sushmita Sen has crowned Miss Universe on May 21, 1994, exactly 29 years ago. The actress has special memories attached to the day and has taken to social media to pen a long caption with a special photo from the time. 29 years after winning the title, Sen continues to work as a leading lady in the movie industry.

Sushmita Sen shared a monochromatic picture of herself from 29 years ago today. In the photo, the Aarya actress can be seen in a close-up shot with both her hands on her cheek. Captioning the post Sushmita wrote, “This picture is exactly 29 years old, shot by the epic man & photographer #prabuddhadasgupta 😍❤️🤗 In the rawness of this picture, he beautifully captured an 18 year old me…with a smile he said, you realise you’re the first Miss Universe I’ve ever shot…I proudly added, it’s actually INDIA’s first ever Miss Universe 😊❤️”.

Sushmita Sen continued to add more on being the first person to ever win the title from India. The actress recalled the moment of her victory and mentioned that she got emotional. She wrote, “The privilege of representing & winning for my Motherland is an honour so profound, it brings me to tears of joy even today...29 years later!!!🤗🇮🇳❤️”.

Concluding her post, she mentioned that she remembers the day with ‘great pride’. Sushmita Sen scripted history by becoming the first Miss Universe from India. The actress noted, “I celebrate & remember this day with great pride as History bears witness, INDIA won Miss Universe for the first time ever on 21st May 1994 in Manila #philippines (Mahal Kita 🇵🇭😍) #happy29thanniversary #missuniverse1994 #INDIA ❤️ #yourstrulyThank you all for the love, goodness, & the most beautiful messages…forever cherished!!!😍😊💋I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga 🥰💃🏻🎶”.

Sushmita Sen health scare

Sushmita Sen suffered a major heart attack, earlier this year. The actress took to her social media to break the news that doctors found severe blockages in her arteries and she had to get an angioplasty done. However, after taking significant rest, the 47-years old actress bounced back to work to finish her projects.

Sushmita Sen work

Sushmita Sen is a popular name in Hindi cinema. She is currently working on the release of her web series Aarya 3. The actress will also be seen in the upcoming series Taali.