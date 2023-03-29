Sushmita Sen Celebrates One Month Since Her Angioplasty, Thanks Fans For All The Love

Actor Sushmita Sen took to social media on Wednesday to reflect on the angioplasty procedure she went through following a heart attack. The actor posted a video of herself and said that she is “celebrating” a month since her angioplasty by “working". In the video, she can be seen looking into the camera as the song Aakhon ke Sagar by Shafqat Amanat Ali plays in the background.

Sushmita also posted a lengthy caption on the post. The Mai Hoon Na star said that she is celebrating the passing of a whole month after her angioplasty by working, adding that it’s “exactly what (she loves) doing". She also credited the hairstylist Flavien Heldt for her look in the video.

The Nirbaak actor also heaped praise upon the song Aakhon ke Sagar, saying that it’s a “forever favourite” for her. Sushmita also added that she plays the song on repeat. Concluding the post, she said that she loves her fans.

More on Sushmita Sen’s health

The 47-year-old had previously revealed on Instagram that she underwent a heart attack. She subsequently went through an angioplasty at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Later on, the star interacted with fans through an Instagram Live session, during which she reassured her fans.

The Fiza actor also told fans that she had a “95% blockage” within her arteries. However, she added that she was cleared by her cardiologist to start working out again. Previously, Sushmita Sen made her first public appearance since her heart attack by being a show stopper at the Lakme Fashion Week show in Mumbai.