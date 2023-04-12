Sushmita Sen Goes Shopping With Ex Rohman Shawl, Daughter Alisah In Mumbai

Sushmita Sen was recently spotted on a shopping spree in Mumbai. Also accompanying her was her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and younger daughter Alisah. Sushmita, who was snapped at the venue, smiled at the present paparaziz before being driven off in her car with Shawl and Alisah in tow.

Sushmita steps out with 'friend' Rohman

Sushmita Sen was spotted indulging in some retail therapy with ex-boyfriend and now close friend Rohman Shawl. Also accompanying the former couple was Sushmita's younger daughter Alisah. Sushmita was seen dressed casually in an oversized bright red t-shirt paired with black slacks, dark sunglasses and flip flops. Her hair was done up in a tight bun. Rohman Shawl too, was dressed in casuals, spotted in a pastel shirt and sweatpants. Alisah was dressed in a black shirt and stone wash denims.

The trio was seen making a purchase at the shop, before hastily stepping out to enter their car. Sushmita behaved graciously with the paparazzi, asking them how they were before entering her car. Rohman was seen reaching out to shut her card door before helping Alisah in. The 3 zoomed off after Rohman boarded the vehicle.

Sushmita-Rohman's relationship status

Sushmita and Rohman were linked romantically on various occasions, after being spotted together. The pair were officially together 2018 onwards before amicably parting ways, announcing it in December of 2021. Sushmita had even made a post about the same, the caption for which read, " We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!".



Even since the breakup, the pair have been spotted together several times, always keeping the conjecture around their actual relationship status alive.

Susmita Sen was last seen in crime-thriller drama series, Aarya, in which she played the role of Aarya Sareen. Her last film was Bengali flick, Nirbaak. On the health front, Sushmita recently shared news of the heart attack she suffered. The actress made a quick recovery and is currently focusing on her health.

