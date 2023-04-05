Sushmita Sen Shares Glimpse Of Workout Session With Rohman Shawl, Days After Heart Attack

Sushmita Sen recently took to her social media to share the news of her undergoing an angioplasty. 36 days after the post, the actress has a new update for her fans. In her latest Instagram post, she shared videos from her workout session. Her ex-boyfriend and good friend, Rohman Shawl can also be seen giving her company.

Sushmita shared a series of videos amidst exercise. She even shared that she is now allowed to train more. The former Miss Universe wrote: “Will is the only way” #36days 👊🤗❤️🎶💃🏻 Now allowed more training!!! I leave to shoot for AARYA in Jaipur shortly…and here are my loved ones, keeping me company & helping me get back in the zone!!!😍💋Kisses Alisah Shona & @rohmanshawl 🥰I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ❤️”

Rohman Shawl thanks Sushmita Sen

As soon as the actress posted the video, tagging her in the comment, Rohman Shawl wrote, “Thank you teacher ❤️” Not just him, but fans of the actress also jumped the wagon to mention how much they like seeing the duo together. One user wrote “This filled my heart!! So cute to see @sushmitasen47 and @rohmanshawl together”. Users dropped comments like, “I wish they are back together again😍” and “Oh u guys are back..it really did put a smile on my face..u both are just so lovely together...just stay this way..it suits u both .much love..”

Sushmita Sen heart attack

The Main Hoon Na actress on March 2, took to Instagram to share that she suffered from a massive heart attack. Sushmita even underwent an angioplasty at Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital. On her road to recovery, the 47-years-old actress has often taken to social media to assure fans that she is doing well.