Sushmita Sen Springs 'Holi' Surprise By Cutting Her Hair; Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Reacts

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen sprang a Holi surprise on her fans as she 'chopped' her beautiful long hair. Flaunting her new haircut, Sushmita thanked her hairdresser and said she loved the new look. Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl instantly reacted to the pictures and wrote, "Love love love #gorgeous #mine” with heart emojis.

The former Miss Universe is currently preparing for her comeback on digital space with the new show 'Aarya', after a gap of a decade. Directed by Ram Madhvani and released on Disney+ Hotstar, the show launches on March 29.

"I have always been in awe of love that knows patience! This alone makes me a fan of my fans! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally! I return just for you! #secondinnings #gratitude #love #faith #patience #showtime I love you guys! #duggadugga," Sushmita wrote on her Instagram handle in December 2019.

The actor, who was last seen in 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak, did not reveal the details of the project. Her last Hindi film was 2010's No Problem. Sushmita's acting credits include Bollywood films such as Biwi No 1, Zor, Filhaal, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, among others.

