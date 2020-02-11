Sushmita Sen Shooting In Rajasthan For Her Comeback Web Series?

Main Hoon Na actor Sushmita Sen is all set to make her comeback. However, it has been reported that she will be seen making her comeback through a web series titled Aarya. In December last year, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram and revealed that she will be making a comeback after a decade. In the social media post, she posted a heartfelt message and thanked her fans for their patience and encouragement.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen And Her Beau Literally Turn Into Love Birds For This Post. See Here

Sushmita Sen to make a comeback

However, Sushmita Sen did not reveal any details about her upcoming project. According to recent reports, the actor is shooting for Aarya in the Pink City- Jaipur. The web series can be screened from March 29, 2020, on the new OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Sushmita Sen has been keeping her fans updated by posting pictures from the sets on her social media account. Check out the pictures.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen Showers Love For BF Rohman Shawl On His Birthday: 'Proud Of The Man You Are'

Sushmita Sen’s pictures and video from the set

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen Shares Friday Gyaan With A Selfie, THIS Is What She Has To Say

Not much has been revealed about the project that Sushmita Sen has been working on. However, it has been revealed that she will be seen essaying the role of Aarya in the web series. Aarya is directed by Ram Madhwani and will be set the beautiful backdrop of Rajasthan. The shooting of the web series commenced in December 2019.

ALSO READ: Rohman Shawl Tells Sushmita Sen, 'You Are My Answer' As He Shares A Love-filled Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.