Sushmita Sen Showers Love For BF Rohman Shawl On His Birthday: 'Proud Of The Man You Are'

Taking to her Instagram, Bollywood beauty and actor Sushmita Sen shared a series of photos of her beau model Rohman Shawl to celebrate his birthday on Saturday. The Main Hoon Na actor captioned the post with words full of love and admiration for Rohman. She said, "Happpyyyyyy Birthday my Babushhhh. May God bless you with every abundance a giver deserves to be given!!! I am soooooo proud of the MAN you are & the dignity with which you love!!! YOU are my #rohmance with life, an answered prayer & the kindest gift from a loving God!! You must know just HOW LOVED you are by your three Angels...today & always. To your health & divine happiness, Cheers Birthday boy @rohmanshawl #duggadugga #jaanmeri #roohmate #love #kisses #happiness #us I LOVE YOU!!!!!"

Take a look at all the precious Rohman-tic moments from Sushmita's post:

Rohman Shawl celebrates his 28th birthday on Saturday and Sushmita Sen goes all in with the expression of her love through her social media. The couple has been extremely active on Instagram and their PDA gives us some major relationship goals. Rohman has, in fact, become a part of Sushmita's family as he is spotted at every family gettogether photo that she has shared. On the occasion of the new year, Sushmita posted a photo of her 'familia' which includes her beau Rohman and her adoptive daughters Renee and Alisah.

Take a look:

Beginning of the roh-mance

Their love story began when Sushmita Sen accidentally replied to a direct message on Instagram sent by Rohman Shawl. Time and again, the former Miss Universe has gone on record to state that the model was extremely surprised when he received a reply from her. The two were papped at the airport together sometime last year, after which fans and netizens started speculating that there is definitely something brewing between the two.

On the professional front

Sushmita was last seen in Anees Bazmee's No Problem in 2010. The actor has been quite active on her social media and keeps her fans updated with a glimpse of her professional and personal life. The Biwi No.1 actor took on her social media earlier last month to announce her comeback to the big screen and expressed her happiness in her caption saying that she is very happy and appreciates her fans' patience.

Take a look at her post:

