Sushmita Sen Shares Emotional Message Marking Her Comeback After 10 Years

Actress Sushmita Sen achieved national recognition after winning the coveted Miss Universe crown in the year 1994. After that, she made her Bollywood debut and worked in films of various genres. Sushmita is well-known for her gorgeous looks and her underrated acting skills. In various films, she had displayed her dancing skills like no other. Sushmita who took a break from the silver screen has recently, shared with her fans that she will soon make a comeback to the Bollywood project.

Sushmita was last seen in Anees Bazmee's No Problem in 2010. The actor is quite active on her social media and keeps her fans updated with a glimpse of her professional and personal life. The Biwi No.1 actor took on her social media to announce her comeback and expressed her happiness in her caption saying that she is very happy and appreciates her fans patience. Who have waited 10 long years for her comeback and that has made her fan of her fans.

Sushmita's Instagram post:

Earlier in an interview with a media portal, the actor said that she took a conscious decision of taking a break from the films after she adopted her younger daughter Alisah in 2010. She said that she did not want to miss out on the early milestones in her daughter's life. The actor said that she knows that people say that the best years are the youthful years of life where you can get multiple films to do and experiment with your characters etc. She further added that then she asked herself what is if she does not do films now and focus on her daughter will she regret that decision later or not. She also said that she even said what if she did movies and left her daughter at home and did movies. She said that it was a no-brainer for her.

The 44-year-old actor also shared that she missed out on her elder daughter's Renee's big moments because she was too busy being the provider and nurturer. She said that she did not want to repeat the same mistake with her younger daughter Alisah. The actor also added that she decided to take a break from the movies that she will be with her daughter during her formative years and when she turns six and then she can resume back to work. Even if her career is done by then let it be and she will try something into the business world or something else.

