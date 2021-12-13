Sushmita Sen 'proud' As Harnaaz Sandhu Wins Miss Universe Title; 'Har Hindustani Ki Naz'

The 21-year-old actor/model Harnaaz Sandhu bagged the Miss Universe 2021 title at the 70th edition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant. Harnaaz bought home the title of Miss Universe after 21 years, actor Lara Dutta has won the title back in 2000.

As the Harnaaz won the prestigious title, several celebs from the industry hailed the model's win. Former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram and congratulated her.

Sushmita Sen congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu

Sushmita Sen had won the title of Miss Universe back in 1994, she took to her Instagram and congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu who bagged the title after 21 years. Sen wrote, " #yehbaat 🇮🇳 ‘Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #Miss Universe 2021 #INDIAAAAAA Soooooo proud of you!!!! Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years ( by a 21-year-old, you were destined)."

She further wrote, "May you enjoy every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you….MAY YOU REIGN SUPREME!!! My love & Regards to your Maa & family…bohut bohut Mubarak."

At the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant, Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020. While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira finished second, South Africa's Lalela Mswane came third. The 21-year-old has multiple pageant titles to her name and has starred in some Punjabi films, including Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. She was crowned as Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019, and placed as a semifinalist at Femina Miss India 2019.

Before Harnaaz Sandhu took to the final stage of Miss Universe 2021, she penned down a note and thanked her designers. She wrote, "It's been 74 days since the day I was chosen to represent India at Miss Universe 2021. It's been a ride full of love, fun and immensely hard work. As I set to walk out on that stage today as 'India', I carry with me your prayers & love. Thank you to my family for standing by me, today & always. Thank you to all my panellists & designers who have put together so beautifully this woman who now stands in front of you. Thank you, everyone. It would not have been possible without you. India, this one's for you."

Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47/@missuniverse