Sushmita Sen Poses With Her 'cubs', Writes Hopeful Message For Fans; Check Out

Sushmita Sen is quite active on social media as she frequently lets her fans know of her whereabouts. Recently, she took to Instagram to upload a picture with her daughters whom she has lovingly called her ‘cubs’ in the caption and also wrote a hopeful message for her fans as the year nears its end. Read ahead to know what Sushmita Sen said.

Sushmita Sen’s photos with her daughters

Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share lovely photos with her daughters. To make her fans and followers make feel better about the bitter year that is nearing its end, Sushmita Sen wrote, 'EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE” As long as we celebrate HOPE... nothing can mask our happiness!!’ She sent a virtual hug to her fans from her daughters whom she has lovingly called her ‘cubs’ and herself.

In the photos, Susmita Sen's daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen and she are seen posing in front of reindeers. The three of them are wearing masks. They are posing by spreading their arms. Sushmita’s post garnered a lot of love from her fans and followers. Her photos garnered over 147K likes and are still counting.

Her partner Rohman Shawl also commented ‘My Lifelines’ on the post. Many of her fans have sent her west wishes as well. See their reactions here:

Sushmita Sen's Instagram gives her 5.6 million followers a sneak peek into her life. She shares photos with her daughters and beau Rohman Shawl. She also shares her gorgeous photos from her photoshoots on Instagram. Sushmita Sen's Instagram also sees a lot of motivational quotes. Her Instagram feed also see pictures from her workout sessions.

She rose to fame when she won the Miss Universe crown in 1984. She was 18-years-old then. Some of her notable works in movies are Vaastu Shastra, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag and Biwi No.1. Her performance in Main Hoon Na was widely loved and appreciated by the audiences. She was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar series Aarya. She also has won many awards and accolades for performances in films.

Image courtesy- @sushmitasen47 Instagram

