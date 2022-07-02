Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen is an inspiration for many as she took an unconventional decision and adopted two daughters at an early age. The actor adopted her elder daughter Renee in 2000, when she was only 21 years old. She further welcomed her second daughter Alisah in 2010. While the actor is a doting mother to her daughters, she recently revealed how she went through several difficulties while adopting Renee.

In a recent interview with former actor and author Twinkle Khanna, Sushmita Sen recalled the time she was in the court for the adoption case for Renee and her father supported her in her decision when he was asked if he is scared that his daughter will never get married. During the conversation, Sushmita Sen recalled how she finally managed to adopt Renee. She revealed that the decision was to be made between her and a 29-year-old divorced.

She said, "It was just something that I knew I had to do and to do that my last precedent was a 29-year-old divorced woman who was allowed adoption…single but divorced. I am applying at 21, never been married, fertile - all of these are a problem. They would obviously fight it."

Sushmita Sen further added that Renee was under her foster care for six months after the court's hearing. She revealed that she told her father she will run away with Renee as the latter had already begun calling her "Ma." The actor mentioned how she was sobbing and promising the judge that she would be a good mother to Renee. Later, the judge asked the Aarya star's father if he was supporting her decision as it might later affect her marriage. As per Sushmita, her father replied, "She has chosen this motherhood and one thing I know my daughter to do is follow through." The judge finally announced the verdict in Sushmita Sen's favour and she officially became a mother to Renee.

On Sushmita Sen's professional front

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen playing the lead role in the Disney+ Hotstar crime drama Aarya. The actor made her acting comeback with the show in 2020 and wowed the audience with her ace acting skills. She reprised her role as Aarya Sareen in the show's second season last year.

Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47