Sushmita Sen Reveals Her Motherly Instincts Saved Renee's Life; 'My Daughter Almost Died'

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen is an inspiration for many. The actor began her career by winning the Miss Universe 1994 peagant and later starred in several films. While the actor never fails to wow the audience with her roles on screen, she is also a doting mother to her two daughters in her personal life. Sushmita set an example for many after she took an unconventional decision and adopted two daughters at an early age. While the actor often treats her fans with glimpses of her daily life, she recently opened up on how her motherly instincts once saved her daughter Renee's life.

During a recent chat with former actor and author Twinkle Khanna, Sushmita Sen opened up about how her motherly instincts saved her daughter Renee's life when the latter was a baby. She recollected that Renee was a "sick baby" and was unfit for adoption. Keeping her health in mind, Sushmita Sen revealed that she was very careful with her. She said that her mother often used to tell her that she cannot run to the doctor every time Renee got a little sick and claimed that she was overreacting.

However, one day the Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya star saw Renee wheezing while she was shooting. Seeing Renee's health degrading, Sushmita took her car and went straight away to the hospital. She mentioned how she was about to lose Renee and it was her motherly instinct that saved her. She said, "My daughter almost died that night and that was the instinct of a mother."

Talking about Renee's health, the Aarya star revealed that her daughter had a condition known as bronchial water. While the actor knew nothing about the condition as soon as her daughter began crying seeing her. The actor said, "That was it," and added how they were at the hospital for a few weeks till her daughter got better.

On Sushmita Sen's professional front

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen playing the lead role in the Disney+ Hotstar crime drama Aarya. The actor made her acting comeback with the show in 2020 and wowed the audience with her ace acting skills. She reprised her role as Aarya Sareen in the show's second season last year.

