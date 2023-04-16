Sushmita Sen Resumes Aarya 3 Shoot After Recovery From Heart Attack

Sushmita Sen conducted an Instagram live session with fans. The former Miss Universe spoke on a number of things, but first and foremost, she wished her fans on the occasion of Pôhela Boishakh of the Bengali New Year. After suffering a massive heart attack in earlier this year, she has been on the road to recovery. Now, she has also resumed filming for Aarya 3.

The Mai Hoon Na actress is now in Jaipur, joining the cast and crew of Aarya 3 for shoot. She gave a health update to the fans and spoke about how she is feeling better. She shared that she as she went through a “lot of healing, resting and exercising and getting back in the zone” to reach here. While speaking of her flight to Jaipur, she revealed that she sat next to singer-songwriter Pankaj Udhas. She also said that she even felt “shameful enough” to ask Pankaj Udhas to sing a few lines from his popular songs.

Sushmita then went on to give an update on Aarya 3. She said that the third season of Aarya is under production and she will be fiming for the new season in Jaipur. The Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actress said that she is starting to work on Aarya 3 on the exact same note she left off before suffering a heart attack. She concluded by saying that she can’t wait to present the new season of the show to the fans.

“To finally be back at Jaipur makes me feel I am picking up from exactly where I left it off,” said Sushmita, adding, “And yes, I cannot wait to bring Aarya Season 3 to you, the sooner the better." Sushmita plays the title role in the show. Its last season was released in December 2021. Aarya is the Indian adaptation of the Dutch drama series Penoza.

Sushmita Sen underwent angioplasty

Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack earlier this year. She shared the news on social media in the first week of May. Her diagnosis and treatment were not public knowledge until she worte about it on Instagram. She also revealed that she had 95% blockage in her arteries. Later, however, the actress made her first public appearance amid her recovery as she walked the ramp as a showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.