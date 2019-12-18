Sushmita Sen Shares First Pictures From Her Film Sets & Fans Are In Love!

Actor Sushmita Sen is back in the Bollywood after a sabbatical. The actor stopped appearing in movies after 2015 and did not appear in movies after her small role in Nirbaak, which was released in the year 2015. Fans all over the internet thought that the actor will not be seen in movies again but Sushmita Sen had other plans. The actress revealed that she is returning to the big screens after her sabbatical and in surprise for fans & netizens, the former beauty queen today shared two pictures from her film sets. Take a look below-

Sushmita Sen shares pictures from film sets

Actress makes official announcement:

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen made India proud, when she bagged the prestigious title of Miss Universe in 1994, just at the age of 18. In fact, she was the first-ever Indian to become the Miss Universe ever. The actress took to her official Instagram handle to break the news of her upcoming movie. On December 9, 2019, she posted a photo that featured herself, looking out from her window. The caption on the photo read that she has always been in love with the love that knows patience. She added that this made her a fan of her fans, as they have waited for 10 long years to Sen’s return on the big screen, and have always been encouraging the actor through her years-long hiatus. She stated that she is just returning for her fans who loved her unconditionally. Below is the actress' post, take a look-

