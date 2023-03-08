Sushmita Sen's Advice To Women After Suffering Heart Attack: Take Care Of You

Sushmita Sen, who recently suffered a massive heart attack, had a special message to share on the occasion of International Women's Day. The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday (March 8) and gave advice to all women to always take care of themselves before anyone else.

Sharing a picture of herself, Sushmita wrote, “To be born a Woman is a blessing I thank God for everyday!!! I have the deepest respect for energy & it’s feminine Shakti!!! I call her Maa…I call her Durga…I recognise & celebrate her in all Women (and some men). Here’s to realising the power of such a blessing… Happy Women’s Day!!!”

“Take care of YOU…make YOU a priority…Love Yourself more…express yourself more often…let no one silence you ever…your happiness fuels the universe…never forget YOUR power!!! I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga.” former Miss Universe added.

Check out the post here:

Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack

Earlier on March 2, Sushmita Sen revealed that she suffered a life threatening heart attack. The star said that she had her angioplasty done, and her cardiologist confirmed that she has “a big heart."

Now, slowly but steadily the Main Hoon Na actress is getting back to her fitness routine. During an Instagram live session, she talked about having 95 percent blockage in her artery. She received treatment at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is back home now.

Meanwhile, Aarya 3 is currently filming in Jaipur. Sushmita, who plays titular character in the web series, said that she would return to the set soon after she is cleared by the doctors.