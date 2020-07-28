'Rooh Se Rooh Tak': Sushmita Sen Wishes Boyfriend Rohman Shawl On Their Anniversary

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle to wish her boyfriend on their 2nd anniversary. "Rooh se Rooh tak...2 us!!! Red heart 2 years of 2getherness #rohmance @RohmanShawl I love you!!!," Sen wrote as she shared a beautiful picture of them.

Rohman and Sushmita have been staying together with the actor's daughters — Renee and Alisah. From their mushy social media PDAs to sharing motivational workout videos together and celebrating each other's achievements, the two are major couple goals for fans. Recently, Sushmita revealed in an interview with an online portal that she met Rohman through Instagram.

The Aarya actor further said that she just started scrolling down her DM unexpectedly as she was upset that someone had gone on to break a glass at her place. After scrolling her DM, the actor added that she suddenly caught hold of Rohman Shawl's message which instantly had her attention. She described his profile to be a 'beautiful man holding a guitar'. The Main Hoon Na actor further added that Rohman was showering her with all the sweetest things on her DM in the most 'honest and unapologetic way'. Sushmita said that she could not help but reply to him and that is how everything started between them.

Sushmita Sen's spontaneous Instagram live session crashed by boyfriend Rohman Shawl; Watch

Meanwhile, Sushmita is currently riding high on the praise for Aarya. The actor had made a comeback with the Disney+ Hotstar web series. She played the role of a woman who gets involved in the drug mafia after her husband’s death.

Sushmita Sen 'caught' by Rohman Shawl as she sees his 'heart-opening' moment with Alisah

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.