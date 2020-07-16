Sushmita Sen 'caught' by Rohman Shawl as she sees his 'heart-opening' moment with Alisah

With the COVID-19 lockdown in place, schools and tuitions are currently shut with online classes becoming the norm. Thus parents have been spending more time helping the kids with their lessons. At Sushmita Sen’s home, it is not her, but Rohman Shawl who is taking care of the studies of her daughter.

Sushmita recently shared how ‘teacher’ Rohman was at work, helping her younger daughter Alisah with mathematics. The actor recorded her beau as he asked Alisah, if she understood the question with their discussion about addition, subtraction and percentages. The Aarya star was touched and wrote, ‘Love is beyond calculations’ and that there was math for everything else.

She termed it as a ‘heart opening ‘ experience to see the teacher and student, both ‘amazing in mathematics.’ Sharing hashtags like ‘#naughtyme #preciousthem #forevercherished # #seriousclass’, she expressed her love for the duo and quipped that her ‘Rooh’ was not aware that she was shooting the video.

Here’s the post

However, her luck ran out when she was recording Rohman teaching Alisah’s friend geography. The actor-model was embarrassed to find his girlfriend recording him and laughed. As far as geography was concerned, Sushmita felt she was the best in teaching the subject, and that the 'rest is history.' This time Sushmita used hashtags like ‘#toocute #myman #sun #radiation #love #sharing #simplejoys' to express her love.

Rohman is often seen bonding with Sushmit’s daughters Alisah, and her elder sister Renee. The quartet has been spotted travelling together, performing various activities together and posing. Rohman has also been seen singing with them and was also was present at Alisah’s sports day.

Meanwhile, Sushmita is currently riding high on the praise for Aarya. The actor had made a comeback with the Disney+ Hotstar web series. She played the role of a woman who gets involved in the drug mafia after her husband’s death.

