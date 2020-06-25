Sushmita Sen's Spontaneous Instagram Live Session Crashed By Boyfriend Rohman Shawl; Watch

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who was last seen in the movie Nirbaak (2015), has recently made a comeback with the Hotstar special series Aarya. While the crime drama series truly surprised the audiences with its awe-inspiring performances, Sen had yet another surprise in store. As of yesterday, the Main Hoon Na actress took to Instagram live to connect with her fans. The session seemed to be quite spontaneous as Sen had not made any prior announcement of it.

One of the most liked titbits of the live session was when Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl made an appearance to sing a song for a fan. During the Instagram live, one of the fans asked the Aarya actress to sing the song Bade Ache Lagte Hain for him, however, Sen asked the fan to complete the song for her. Sen then introduced her boyfriend, Rohman Shawl to the fan. Sen said that Rohman and her daughter were the singers of their house. Adhering to the request, Sen's boyfriend sang two lines of the song Bade Ache Lagte Hain. Further, Rohman also intervened at a time when a fan praised Sushmita, her daughter and her boyfriend. Although Rohman did not make an appearance on screen, he was heard saying 'Thank you' in the background.

Interacting with fans:

During the Instagram live session, Sen not only interacted with her fans from India but also interacted with her fans from abroad. Interestingly, her first interaction was with a fan from Nigeria. Further, the Aarya actress also connected with an old batchmate during the Instagram live session.

As promised, Sen also shared the live session in an Instagram post. She captioned the post as "As always you guys fill my heart with blessings! Your faces, those smiles and the genuine love. Another round of making friends... cherished! Love you guys! Saved it as promised. Until next time". Several fans commented on Sen's Instagram post. Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar also commented on the post. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress showered her love towards Sen's new show Aarya in her comment. Pednekar said "Just started Aarya...can't stop...so so good ...@sushmitasen47 it's one of the finest performances ever".

