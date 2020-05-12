Sushmita Sen’s Beau Rohman Shawl Trains Her Daughters Renee & Alisah; Watch Video Here

Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend, Rohman Shawl is one of the most popular couples on social media. They both are fitness enthusiasts and are often seen working out together. They also share snippets of the same on social media. Sushmita Sen recently shared a video of Rohman Shawl teaching Sushmita Sen's daughters, Renee and Alisah to work out.

ALSO READ | Sushmita Sen's Daughters Poem On Adoption Leaves Actress In Tears

Rohman Shawl guides Sushmita Sen’s daughters Renee and Alisah

Sushmita Sen recently shared a video of her beau Rohman Shawl helping her daughters, Renee and Alisah to work out. She also shared a snippet of it on her social media. In the video, one can spot both of Sushmita Sen’s daughters Renee and Alisah practising a few techniques on a pair of gymnastic rings.

In the latter part of the video, one can see Rohman Shawl himself practice on the rings. Sushmita Sen is also seen performing the same exercise on the rings towards the end. It looks like the entire family has taken a pledge towards a fitter and better lifestyle amid the quarantine.

ALSO READ | Sushmita Sen's Daughters Reads Out An Essay On Adoption

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s daughters training under Rohman Shawl:

ALSO READ | Sushmita Sen Reveals Her Miss India Gown Was Sewn By Tailor In A Garage

While talking about her newfound love for gymnastic rings, Sushmita Sen added in the description that these were a gift from her trainer. She also added that the rings have taught her many valuable lessons including balance, stability, patience and more importantly courage. The actor said that she is happy now that her daughters, Renee and Alisah also aim to achieve these.

Sushmita Sen and her beau Rohman Shawl have never failed to shed #CoupleGoals to her fans. While talking about how she met him, Sushmita Sen revealed she stumbled upon his direct message to the actor on her social media. She replied to his message and wished him good luck. However, an extremely thrilled Rohman Shawl responded and the love story continued from then on. Even both Sushmita Sen's daughters, Renee and Alisah get along very well with her beau.

ALSO READ | Sushmita Sen Composes Track With Rohman Shawl & Kids To Keep Her Fans In High Spirits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.