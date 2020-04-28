Sushmita Sen Composes Track With Rohman Shawl & Kids To Keep Her Fans In High Spirits

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has revealed that she along with her daughters and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl have made a tune, especially for quarantine. Sushmita Sen is reportedly quarantining in her Mumbai residence with her daughters Renee and Alisah as well as her beau Rohman Shawl. Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram account and stated that she has made a tune to keep the spirits of her fans high.

Sushmita Sen's videos

In the audio, she can be heard chanting Om throughout the audio. She even added music as a background to enhance the audio. Sushmita Sen stated that background music is called Desert Rose by Roudeep. She had asked her fans to keep their headphone ready while hinting at something special is coming their way. While posting the audio on her social media Sushmita Sen stated that the audio is made by her beau, her daughters as well as herself.

Sushmita Sen on her social media wrote, ‘We are all #energy. HEADPHONES PLEASE. Physical distancing doesn’t mean emotional distancing. In fact our energies are much more in synch & better aligned than ever before!! Great time to realise that despite being quarantined, we don’t live in isolation. Sending you something to help keep your spirits high for ‘low’ is not an option created by the Inhouse technical crew of Alisah, Renee @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly we of course used a background track that you all love so much...by #roudeep called “Desert Rose” #sharing #faith #hope #love #happyvibrations #duggadugga I love you guys!!!!’ [sic]

Fans of Sushmita Sen have thanked her for sharing the melodious tune with them. Many stated that they felt relaxed after listening to the audio, while others stated that they loved listening to her soothing voice in the video. Some of her fans complimented her audio clip by saying that the vibes and the energy that they felt after listening to it were extraordinary.

